Kathy Griffin trolls Elon Musk using dead mother's Twitter account

Comedian Kathy Griffin has been trolling Elon Musk through her dead mother’s account, after she was banned for impersonating the billionaire on the social media platform.

Following Griffin’s permanent suspension this week, she sent a tweet to the company’s new owner, from the account of her mother Maggie, who died in 2020.

Comedian Cathy Griffin has been trolling Twitter owner Elon Musk from her dead mother's account.

“Elon, this is Maggie contacting you from the spirit world tell u…you’re a douchebag. This is not parody,” she tweeted.

“This is the actual ghost of Kathy Griffin’s boxed wine loving mother saying I’m gonna get tipsy & throw my bingo cards at you! Not a parady. To the moon, a..hole. #FreeKathy.”

The hashtag #freekathy later started trending, and the trolling of Musk, and Musk supporters, continued through Maggie Griffin’s account, which had been inactive since 2019.

Musk quipped that Griffin was not suspended for impersonating him and was instead banned for, “impersonating a comedian”, to which the comedian responded calling Musk an “a..hole”.

“I mean…you stole that joke, you a..hole,” she tweeted.

“People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack. Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something.”

Griffin’s original account was suspended this week, when she changed her profile name and picture to Elon Musk, which prompted the new owner to tweet, “going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended”.

Later, Musk tweeted if the comedian really wanted her account back, she could pay $8 for it – referencing the controversy around Musk’s plan to charge for a blue tick.

Maggie Griffin’s account, whose name has also been changed to Elon Musk, was still active on Tuesday morning.