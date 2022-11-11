Taika Waititi directs former 007 Daniel Craig in irreverent luxury brand commercial

If you’ve always wanted to see James Bond collaborate with Korg, this is your lucky day.

Belvedere Vodka’s latest ad campaign shows former 007 actor Daniel Craig grooving in style inside a hotel just being “himself”.

The two-minute-long commercial is directed by the Academy Award-winning Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi (who plays stone warrior Korg in the two Thor movies he directed, Ragnorok and Love and Thunder).

At the beginning of the ad, Craig is seen in a very cinematic and suave scene reminiscent of his Bond days.

But that quickly transitions into an energetic montage of Craig, light on his feet, dancing his heart out inside the luxurious Cheval Blanc Paris hotel.

As well as featuring surprisingly lithe footwork from Craig, the whole commercial has the tone of irreverent, self-deprecating humour we’ve come to expect from Waititi.

After arriving in his suite, Craig takes a sip of Belvedere Vodka saying “finally”.

The film ends with a shot of Waititi, who also plays the role of the director in the commercial saying, "Let's go again, just be yourself”.

Waititi's real-life love Rita Ora and rapper Giggs provided the soundtrack for the video.

Talking about the commercial to GQ, Waititi said: “There was sort of the fun of playing with [what] people expect, like ‘Oh, we’re going to make some high-class thing in Paris, and it’s in black and white, very pretentious, like the beginning of a French noir film’ or something. It was just about having fun with the form, and making sure that we never really took any of it too seriously.”

“I think it’s great when they can be a little irreverent, and bust out of the mould of what everyone expects. It’s just nice to do something where it’s like, ‘Oh, is this the real Daniel? Maybe this is a different version of Daniel than we’ve ever seen?’... He just was great, and he wasn’t cynical about it, and he wasn’t reticent. He just leaned straight in,” he added.