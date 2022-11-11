Elon Musk says he loves comedy – but he can’t take a joke

On October 28, 2022, Elon Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, put out a simple statement on his new toy, which he had bought for US$44 billion (NZ$73b). “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.”

About a week later, he either proved or disproved his point – depending on taste – by ensuring that the American comedian Kathy Griffin was permanently suspended from the platform for impersonating him. When someone pointed this out to Musk, he responded: “Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian.” Sorry, is that David Brent?

But the question remains as to whether we’re laughing with Musk or at him, or perhaps we are simply weeping into our hands in despair at what he’s doing to contemporary society.

When Musk (finally) bought Twitter after a good deal of public back-and-forth, he released a short video of his arriving at Twitter’s headquarters holding a kitchen sink. The obvious, and not unamusing, implication was that he was throwing everything, including the kitchen sink, into his new endeavour.

Jeff Bell/Stuff Does Elon Musk have a sense of humour?

But Musk chose instead to make the bizarre joke “Let that sink in”. Not only is it less funny than the visual gag would have been, but it also killed the humour that might have been stone dead. One can only imagine how miserable it must be to work at Twitter at the moment, where your wild ‘n’ crazy boss, with a taste for laboured practical jokes, turns up and immediately fires half the workforce, even if he has, humiliatingly, been forced to reinstate staff after realising the new features he wants to build – such as charging Twitter users US$8 a month for verification, aka a blue tick – will not function without them.

The kindest thing that one can say about Musk is that he is at least aware of his own ridiculousness. From the time that he joined Twitter in 2010, he was never shy about putting himself forward as a cross between a James Bond supervillain and a planet-saving superhero. He enjoyed playing with people’s perceptions that he was not quite from this earth.

Some of his most popular tweets included statements: “The rumour that I'm building a spaceship to get back to my home planet Mars is totally untrue” and “If this works, I'm treating myself to a volcano lair. It's time”. They’re not funny, exactly, but they fed the image that he has tried to perpetuate of himself as strange and mysterious, but fundamentally on our side. When he appeared on the Stephen Colbert show in 2015, and Colbert asked him straight out whether he was “the real-life Tony Stark”, and therefore a superhero, or a villain, Musk responded, enigmatically, “I try to do good things”. And there the matter had to rest.

If one was being charitable, it is possible to argue that Musk is essentially an excitable teenage boy who has been given unlimited wealth, influence and power to fulfil his bedroom dreams. Yet this is as terrifying an idea as it is a goofy one. Billionaires are supposed to be boring, grey people, forever plotting how to make themselves even wealthier underneath a bland façade of corporate respectability.

Musk, on the other hand, resembles nothing so much as the Joker unleashed in polite society, though not so much Heath Ledger’s as Cesar Romero’s, mugging and capering away as if his life depended on it. There is something terrifying about the irresponsibility of his attempts at pranks. He is the sort of man who you can imagine setting off a nuclear bomb, simply for the lols.

He is certainly committed to attempting humour. It takes a certain sort of man to set up a business that specialised in drilling holes for tunnels and then call it the Boring Company, ensuring that everything that came out was labelled “Boring products”.

As usual, it began as a provocation. Musk said in 2018, “I have this, it's sort of a hobby company, called the Boring Company, which started out as a joke … And we decided to make it real and dig a tunnel under LA. And then other people asked us to build tunnels, so we said yes in a few cases.” By 2019, it was valued at nearly a billion dollars, which softened the blow of one of his many practical jokes going awry: on April 1, 2018, he posted on Twitter that “Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it.”

Jeff Chiu/AP Elon Musk has been suspending people from Twitter for impersonating others.

The company’s value promptly dropped by seven per cent, and an apparently penitent Musk tweeted the following day that “Obviously, I'm not going to do an April Fool's joke about going bankrupt if I thought there was any chance it would actually happen (sigh).”

Like many vain and attention-seeking people who believe that they’re funny, or at least iconic, Musk has appeared in cameos, usually as himself, in everything from Iron Man 2 to Rick and Morty. In the latter, he played ‘Elon Tusk’, a tusked mogul whose company was known as Tuskla. Musk announced (on Twitter, naturally) that he was a fan of the show, saying, “It's kinda disgusting, but my boys and I love it :)”. Yet there also seems to be a desperation on his part to associate with “proper” comedians.

A recent, revelatory New York Times profile discussed how Musk has keenly pursued friendships with Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the creators of Rick and Morty, and the comedian Nathan Fielder, who specialises in parodying particularly bizarre entrepreneurial ideas: the implication, surely, is that Musk hopes to learn from these successful, beloved people, and believes that their stardust will surely rub off on him, eventually.

When Musk has taken his “comedy” off social media and into the real world, the results have usually been not so much unfunny as depressing. He hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021, much to the irritation of much of the regular cast, and showed that he was not a natural comedian; one of the kinder reviews of the show (in which Musk played everybody from a cowboy to a phoney financial expert) stated that “Elon Musk’s SNL debut was smug, off-putting, but mostly just boring.” Yet he was able to deliver the famed opening monologue, during which he said “To anyone I’ve offended I just want to say: I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars in a rocket ship … did you also think I was going to be a chill, normal dude?”

At least Saturday Night Live allowed him to host: an experiment that is unlikely to be repeated. When Musk tired of how The Onion refused to take him remotely seriously – which is, after all, the point of a satirical publication – he first of all attempted to buy it, and, after that failed, decided to set up his own unfortunately named title, Thud, with two former Onion editors, Cole Bolton and Ben Berkley, at a cost of US$2 million: pocket change for him.

However, by the time that it launched in 2019, Musk had tired of his project, and sold it to Bolton and Berkley. Ironically, it was still true to his quixotic spirit, calling itself “a comedy project that creates immersive satirical experiences”, but it was either far ahead of its time or wildly misconceived. Unsurprisingly, it never made any kind of pop culture impact, and no longer exists. But, as with all of his other unsuccessful projects, or jokes, Musk simply dusted himself off and moved on. He cannot, at least, be accused of fixating on ideas.

Musk’s problem, then, is that he is caught between two competing ideologies. On the one hand, he wants to be respected, even loved, as someone who makes people laugh; he would genuinely like to be regarded as the world’s most accessible billionaire, someone who will respond to his fans – his fans! – on social media and would like nothing more than to “party” with the actors, models and comedians that he sees as his peers.

On the other hand, he enjoys the sense of aloof mystery that he presents, and values his self-perpetuated status as a provocateur. It remains to be seen what he does during his stewardship of Twitter; given past form, it would be entirely unsurprising if he grew weary of it and sold it to someone else within a matter of a few months. But as long as the clown prince remains, as he calls himself, “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator”, users of the service – who are anecdotally vanishing in their droves – will continue to regard his self-appointed stance as the billionaire entrepreneur who’s here to make you laugh with justifiable suspicion. Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair.