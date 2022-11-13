Offset, Quavo, Drake, and others honour Takeoff at late rapper's memorial service

Thousands gathered on Friday (US time) to honour the life and legacy of Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on November 1.

Among those in attendance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena were fellow Migos rappers Quavo and Offset, both of whom gave speeches at the memorial service, as well Cardi B, Drake, Gucci Mane, Cardi B, City Girls, YG, Lil Yachty, Cee-Lo Green, Teyana Taylor, Rich the Kid, Russell Simmons, Murda Beatz, and Mustard.

In addition, the service, which was referred to as a Celebration of Life, included musical performances from Chlöe Bailey, Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, and Byron Cage. The late rapper was also given The Phoenix Award by Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens during the memorial.

“I don’t wanna question you, God, but I don’t get you sometimes,” Offset said while speaking to attendees, according to Rolling Stone.

Getty Takeoff’s memorial service was held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Drake, who’s collaborated with Migos on hit singles such as Walk It Talk It, also delivered a eulogy in honour of Takeoff at the service. Comparing himself and Migos to the Rat Pack (​​Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, and Frank Sinatra), Drake reminisced on going on tour with the trio.

“I miss performing with my brothers,” Drake said. “After all these years watching Dean Martin, I realised I want to grow old with my friends. We should do that more.”

Following the emotional service, Cardi took to Instagram to pay tribute to Takeoff with a heartbreaking post.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” Cardi wrote. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us.

“This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.”

She added: “I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy… send your mom some of those [praying emoji].”

Quavo also took to Instagram to remember Takeoff.

“I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it… You are OUR angel,” she wrote.