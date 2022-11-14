Dakota Johnson danced like no one was watching at Coldplay concert

Actress Dakota Johnson was seen dancing like no one was watching at a Coldplay concert.

Actress Dakota Johnson was seen dancing like no one was watching at a Coldplay concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to Enews, The Fifty Shades alum was seen “letting loose while supporting her longtime love,” the band’s frontman, Chris Martin.

Johnson and Martin have been dating since 2017 and live together in California.

Speaking about her relationship to Vanity Fair in June, the Persuasion star told the magazine that she tours with Coldplay when she’s not working.

At a 2021 London concert, Martin made a rare onstage declaration of his love for Johnson, saying, "this is about my universe, and she's here,” before playing band’s famous song with BTS, My Universe.