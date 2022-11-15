How ‘cancelled’ Louis CK sold out an Australian tour on the quiet

For most people, an endorsement from Kanye West right now would be career death. But Louis CK is not most people.

That the rapper last month called for CK to “be uncancelled” because he is “the funniest man alive” showed a distinct lack of comprehension on two fronts: first, the value of West’s opinion right now; and two, the degree to which CK needs a helping hand.

The “cancelled” Louis CK is right now performing seven Australian shows in seven days, four of which are sold out.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday night’s show at the 2800-seat Palais Theatre in Melbourne could only be found on resale sites this week, where they were fetching as much as A$700 (NZ$768) a pop – around 10 times their face value.

What’s more, he has done it without any kind of publicity or advance notice beyond his own direct-to-fans channels. Requests for interviews or review tickets were declined, calls to his publicist have gone unanswered.

To put it simply, Louis CK hasn’t been cancelled, but he just might have cancelled everyone else.

For the uninitiated, the US comedian was ostensibly struck off everyone’s Christmas card list in 2017 after reports emerged that he had masturbated in front of a number of women in work-related environments.

Though he had reportedly let them know beforehand that he was planning to do it, as he eventually conceded in a written apology, “when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly”.

Before these incidents became public, CK was perhaps the most successful comedian in the world, with earnings estimated by Forbes at US$52 million in 2017.

He had a two-special Netflix deal, he’d just come off a five-season sitcom (Louie), and he enjoyed a reputation as a supporter of up-and-coming comedians – especially women.

That all came crumbling down in November 2017 when The New York Times published the accounts of five female comedians who claimed they’d been subjected to forms of sexual misconduct by the comedian. Netflix cancelled the second of his planned specials.

Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic/Getty Images Louis CK attends 10th Annual Stand Up For Heroes - Show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in 2016.

The release of his feature film I Love You, Daddy was cancelled. His voiceover work in several animated productions was overdubbed. In all, he claimed in 2018, he lost around $US35 million (NZ$85m) in earnings.

But by August 2018 he was performing live again. In April 2020, he released a new stand-up concert film. In April this year he won the Grammy for best comedy album for that special, titled Sincerely, Louis CK.

Suddenly, being “cancelled” doesn’t seem so bad.

The key to all this is the relationship CK has with his fans. In 2001 he launched a website from which people who liked his comedy could buy it direct from the creator – via CD, DVD and later to stream.

They could sign up to his emails and be the first to know when he was touring or releasing new material.

It always looked like a smart and revolutionary move but, with the benefit of hindsight, it now looks nothing short of genius.

By cutting out the middle man, Louis CK has found a way to bypass the cultural gatekeepers in much the same way Donald Trump did in the political arena.

So long as his fans like what he’s doing, he can carry on – and this week, all across Australia, that’s exactly what he’s doing.

He may, however, face more pushback across the ditch. Last week the New Zealand Comedy Guild issued a statement saying his behaviour was “antithetical to the sort of healthy, open and diverse comedy industry” that the country likes to foster and that “he is not welcome here”.

Two of the comedian’s three scheduled shows in New Zealand have been cancelled due to apparent “scheduling conflicts” and he has just one date in Auckland which is almost sold out.