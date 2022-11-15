Jay Leno seriously burned in a car fire

Comedian Jay Leno has been burned on the face in his garage, it’s been reported.

US TV personality Jay Leno is in an LA burn centre after suffering a serious injury to his face, it’s been reported.

TMZ reported that the 72-year-old former Tonight Show presenter was in his garage in LA when one of his cars burst into flames, burning the side of his face.

In a statement Leno said: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

He was taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center where he remains. He was due to appear at The Financial Brand in Las Vegas last weekend but organisers said a "very serious medical emergency" prevented him from attending.

In 2016, Leno shared his passion for collecting cars on the series Jay Leno’s Garage. In the YouTube series he said he owned "about 135" cars as well as 117 motorcycles.

He owns everything from a 1941 fire engine to several Duesenbergs, but said it wasn’t the car that snags him. It's the story.

"I'm a huge Corvair enthusiast. I love Corvairs. It's the most European car ever made, and you can buy them for $1500. So it's not like it's all Lamborghinis and Ferraris. I don't even own a Ferrari. It's not that. It's just interesting."