Christina Applegate makes her first public appearance following MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate has made her first public appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021, recieving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The Emmy winner’s Married… with Children co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino were guest speakers at the ceremony while her Dead to Me co-star Linda Cardellini and creator Liz Feldman paid tribute to her.

Attesting to Applegate’s strength, Sagal said, “You bend but don’t break. Your humility and irreverence allows all of us to bend with you,” US Weekly reported.

Revealing that she joined the Dead to Me cast because Applegate was involved, Cardellini said: “What I didn’t realise then was I was about to make a friend for life. Christina is a beautiful person, inside and out.”

READ MORE:

* Christina Applegate might be done acting after Dead to Me due to multiple sclerosis diagnosis

* Christina Applegate opens up about MS diagnosis: 'I'm never going to accept this. I'm pissed'

* Christina Applegate gets support from Selma Blair after sharing multiple sclerosis diagnosis



Assisted by Sagal and a cane, Applegate took to the podium at the ceremony barefoot.

During her speech, she became emotional as she thanked her daughter who supported her through the MS diagnosis.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Christina Applegate, Katey Sagal, and Mitch O'Farrell speak onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony.

“The most important person in this world is my daughter,” she said.

“You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school… thank you for standing by me through all of this.”

She thanked her fans in attendance saying, “Every single one of you. I love you [all] so much”.

In an interview with Variety ahead of the Walk of Fame ceremony, the actress said the role as Jen Harding on Dead to Me could be her last due to her diagnosis.

“I don’t know how capable I am,” she added.