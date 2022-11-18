'It's like being home': Rod Stewart announces long-awaited New Zealand shows

Rod Stewart knows how to have a good time. In his five-decade career spanning three spouses, 250+ million records, and one famous rasp – Stewart still wears it all well.

Except today, perhaps, because he’s having a bad hair day.

“You can’t control it, it’s like a little kid’s!” Stewart jokes with Stuff, trying to tame those electric spikes of sandy hair in the reflection of our Zoom.

Rod the Mod’s iconic hairdo, and signature flair, remain as relevant as ever - in part due to the fact he never went away.

Perhaps Stewart doesn’t need to reinvent himself – because Gen-Z is doing it for him.

There are 2.7m TikTok videos that feature ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’, as the backing to a popular dance trend. His cheeky new Instagram presence lends viewers sneak peeks into Stewart’s happy domestic life with his third wife, Penny Lancaster.

It seems that for Stewart and his fans alike the 80s never ended – his restless touring and cheeky persona have made him one of the most enduring singers of all time. More than his garish blazers or infamous benders, it’s the chords of rock’n’roll that will always endure.

Gareth Cattermole Sir Rod Stewart touring New Zealand with special support act Cyndi Lauper in 2023.

“What’s so wonderful is it still goes round and round,” Stewart explains, “the same chords, the same themes, and it just reinvents itself every few years. It's wonderful, wonderful.”

For Stewart, an artist of madly rococo flair and superb style, there’s no better high than a rock’n’roll show with a live audience: “It’s the greatest drug in the world,” he says.

Rock’n’roll wasn’t the first musical love for young Roderick Stewart, growing up in Highgate. He still places the debt for his musical education by the soulful stylings of black American artists whose sound made a lasting impact.

“There was a lot of music in the house when I was really young. It was Al Johnson and then the rock and roll era came on – we played Little Richard. My bigger brother took me to see Bill Haley & His Comets, and that’s where the seed was sown.”

Supplied Sir Rod Stewart has announced two shows at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 and Napier's Mission Estate Winery in Napier on Saturday, April 8.

In November 2021, Stewart released his new album Tears of Hercules (“it’s about a man who can’t cry”), as he continued a period of prolific songwriting.

“No-one’s ever called it prolific – but I’ll take that!” Stewart joked. “It was inspired by when I wrote my book – which was called Rod, appropriately – I mingled with so many ex-girlfriends and family members that it inspired me to write more songs.”

Those girlfriends have been good fodder for hits over the decades – they still summon a lusty and irresistible heyday.

He was supposed to tour the album, in “Rod Stewart – The Hits” – but the three planned New Zealand shows were all postponed due to the pandemic.

“We’ve all been cheated by this evil disease". Stewart said in a statement. "I’m absolutely gutted with disappointment and when I do eventually get there we’ll have the party to end all parties. Guaranteed!"

Raphael Dias/Getty Images “It’s the greatest drug in the world,” Sir Rod said of his love for live performance.

Stewart knows the beauties of Aotearoa well (after all, he married one of them), but that’s not the only appeal.

“The Aussies and New Zealanders share the same British sense of humour – it’s like being home.”

He’s bringing another icon along for the ride – Cyndi Lauper, an artist whose punk and feminist wits are a great match for Stewart’s own saucy charms.

“She’s tremendous. We’ve known each other years and years and done charity work together. She’s eclectic and a real deep woman – you can have great conversations with her.”

But it’s important at this point that I warn Stewart of one thing – his frenemy, Sir Elton John, is coming at the same time.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster whom he regularly features in cheeky Instagram posts.

“When’s she gonna be there, around the same time?” he bellows. “Oh f... , that’s gonna be interesting!”

There’s a reason the likes of Lauper and Stewart endure – decades after they first took to the spotlight, they can still usher in that sense of sexual and cultural upheaval.

Although Stewart shows a little less skin these days – the bare midriffs and chiffon blouses are gone – but the same star power is on display.

What’s next for a singer so beloved for his back catalogue, so reliable for a raucous return to the past?

“I've made a swing album with Jools Holland. I want to go on tour with a big band and an orchestra and just become a jazz singer. I love it, the Good Lord gave me a fairly good voice for it, I think.”

He may be tinkering with his usual formula – but don’t expect him to ditch the dinner jackets any time soon.

“I'm not gonna dress up in a tuxedo or anything,” he adds.

Stewart still projects that old school rock star glamour - the twinkle in his eyes that’s still visible beneath an auditorium full of blazing lights.

As he signs off the interview, Stewart fixes his hair one last time, and waves with a cheeky grin. Rod the Mod is still having a good time, and the party is still far from over.

Sir Rod Stewart will perform two New Zealand shows at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 and Napier's Mission Estate Winery on Saturday, April 8. Tickets are not yet on sale.