Why this photo Ivanka Trump shared following sister Tiffany's wedding is causing controversy

A photo shared by Ivanka Trump following the weekend wedding of her sister, Tiffany Trump, has caused controversy, with the former first daughter accused of deliberately cropping out her brother Donald Trump Jr's﻿ fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The photo –﻿ which has been shared on Ivanka Trump's social media accounts – shows Ivanka, 41, standing alongside Tiffany; the bride's mother, Marla Maples; Melania Trump; and Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump.

Ivanka Trump/Instagram Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump – with Kimberly Guilfoyle cropped out.

All the women are dressed in lightly coloured gowns, making for a striking photo. Ivanka shared the photo along with the description: "Wishing @TiffanyATrump and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife! May their love be a source of light in this world! ."

It was soon revealed another woman had been standing next to Ivanka before the photo was shared – Guilfoyle, who had chosen a black dress for the event.

READ MORE:

* Tiffany Trump and billionaire heir Michael Boulos to marry at Mar-a-Lago this weekend

* Donald Trump Jr. is engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle

* Donald Trump is their father, but Ivanka and Tiffany's lives are poles apart

* Ivanka Trump's political ambitions seek new home after the White House



Ivanka Trump/Instagram The original photo includes Kimberly Guilfoyle standing to the right of Ivanka Trump.

It seems she had been cropped out of the photo before it was shared on Ivanka's social media accounts, with many claiming this was a deliberate move.

﻿Twitter followers were quick to point out the slight.﻿

"Lol Ivanka cropped out Kimberly Guilfoyle from Tiffany's wedding photos," one person commented.

It took just hours for Ivanka to rectify the mistake, sharing a full version of the photo on her Instagram Stories.

Included with the photo were three heart face emojis.﻿

Trump Jr and Guilfoyle began dating in 2018, having known each other for the best part of two decades. They were engaged in December 2020, although the news wasn't made public until 2022.

Guilfoyle, a former television personality, was a top fundraiser for Donald Trump’s 2016 ﻿United States presidential campaign.

Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, married her fiancé of one year, Michael Boulos, in an extravagant ceremony estimate to have cost US$1.5 million (NZ$2.5 million) at the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago Beach House estate in Florida.

The former US president walked his daughter down the aisle at the nuptials.

Tiffany, 29, is Donald Trump’s only child from his second marriage, to Marla Maples.

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.