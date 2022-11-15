Harry Styles helps pregnant fan with gender reveal mid-show

H﻿arry Styles has helped one mum-to-be have a gender reveal she'll never forget.

The mum, named Sidney, was given the ultimate reveal when the Sign of the Times singer stopped his Los Angeles show mid-concert to make the announcement.

Holding up a piece of paper, the former One Direction member drummed up the audience before teasing the answer.

Asking Sidney to pass along the “sealed document”, he shared that she was four months pregnant.﻿

@harrysinparis/TikTok The stadium turned pink after Harry Styles reveals the gender of the mum-to-be's baby.

"She's about to do the single hardest thing in the world there is to do. I'm sure it's gonna be fine. The most beautiful thing there is to do in the world," Styles said.

"And it's gonna be..." he teased, drawing out the announcement.

"Los Angeles, this is a Friday night you will never forget. Here we go. May I please get some tense gender reveal music?"﻿

The singer finally announced it was a girl, before the stadium lighting turned pink. ﻿

The moment was uploaded to TikTok, where fans have gushed over Styles' delivery.

"The fact that HARRY STYLES knew the baby's gender before the mother is ICONIC," said one. "OMG the mum should go to another concert with her baby or in a few years when they are older and they can meet!!," added another.

"That was super adorable!!," agreed a third. "I wasn't a huge fan before... I am now," said another.

﻿It's not the first time Styles has helped share personal news from fans.

In June the singer helped a man come out during a London concert after spotting him holding a sign that read 'From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out' and a rainbow flag.

Taking both from the man, Styles said: "When this flag goes over my head, you are officially out. I think that's how it works﻿."

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.