US woman whose home Anne Heche crashed into seeks $3.25m from actress’ estate

The US woman whose Los Angeles house was wrecked in the single-car crash that killed Anne Heche is now seeking at least US$2 million (NZ$3.25m) from the actress’ estate.

Lynne Mishele “continues to suffer severe emotional distress and professional hardship” after Heche’s car smashed into her home on August 5, according to the lawsuit acquired by People.

Jordan Strauss Anne Heche died after crashing into a house on Los Angeles.

“As a result of the deadly incident caused by Heche, the home and all of Plaintiff’s personal property were completely burned and destroyed, including an entire lifetime of possessions, pictures and mementos, all her business papers and equipment, her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing, basic necessities, and household items,” Mishele’s lawyers contend in the paperwork filed in Los Angeles last Wednesday.

The incident left Mishele struggling with depression, sleeping issues, anxiety and an inability to run her home business, the lawyers claim.

Heche, 53, was declared brain-dead a week after crashing into the home in Los Angele’s Mar Vista neighborhood, and was taken off life support two days later when an organ donor was reportedly selected.

Her death was ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County coroner, who listed the causes of death as smoke inhalation, burn injuries and a sternal fracture.

Nine Actress Anne Heche was later declared brain-dead after the accident.

Mishele called the situation “tragic” in August, saying in an Instagram video, “I’m sending love to everybody involved.”

“[Heche’s] family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them,” Mishele said.

Heche won a Daytime Emmy for the soap opera Another World in 1991 and was known for films such as Six Days, Seven Nights and Donnie Brasco.

- New York Daily News