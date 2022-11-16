Jay Leno sprayed with petrol that erupted in fire, a friend saved his life

US TV personality Jay Leno could have died in the fire that erupted in his home garage, and one of his friends may have saved his life, TMZ reports.

Leno told TMZ from his hospital bed that he was working on his 1907 White Steam Car, fixing a clogged fuel line, when petrol sprayed on his face and hands.

At the same time a spark triggered an explosion, setting the comedian on fire.

Leno said one of his friends was there and jumped on him, quickly smothering the flames.

Leno is being treated in a Los Angeles burn centre after suffering serious injuries.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that the 72-year-old former Tonight Show presenter was in his garage when one of his cars burst into flames, burning the left side of his face and his hands.

It’s believed the burns did not damage his eyes or his ears, but he may require skin grafts.

Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images Jay Leno is being treated for burns to his face after a petrol fire in his garage.

In a statement Leno said: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

He was taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Centre where he remains. He was due to appear at The Financial Brand in Las Vegas last weekend but organisers said a “very serious medical emergency” prevented him from attending.

In 2016, Leno shared his passion for collecting cars on the series Jay Leno’s Garage. In the YouTube series he said he owned “about 135” cars as well as 117 motorcycles.