Jimmy Fallon asks Elon Musk to make #RIPJimmyFallon stop

Tonight Show Host Jimmy Fallon has asked the new Twitter boss Elon Musk to put an end to #RIPJimmyFallon trending on the platform.

Tweeting to his 51.3m followers, Fallon asked: “Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon.”

In reply, Musk didn’t offer much help, replying, “Fix what?”

Hours later he directed Fallon to his Community Notes team.

The rumours started this week when someone Tweeted that Fallon had died, but posted a picture of fellow late night host, James Corden, Buzzfeed reported. Not long after #RIPJimmyFallon was trending.

One user suggested it was fellow late night host Seth Meyers that started the rumour.

“Come on guys, we all know it’s Seth Meyers,” the person wrote.

