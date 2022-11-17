Lily-Rose Depp confesses why she has stayed silent on Depp v Heard trial
Actress Lily Rose-Depp has spoken for the first time about her silence on her father Johnny Depp’s recent trial against Amber Heard.
In an interview with Elle magazine, the 23-year-old revealed she plans to continue to keep her thoughts on the trial to herself and be “defined” by her own value.
“When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal… I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts,” Depp said.
“I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever.”
Her father successfully walked away from a highly-publicised trial against ex-wife Heard in April, suing the Aquaman actress for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post on the alleged abuse she faced from her ex-husband.
Lily-Rose has also been linked to Dune actor Timothee Chalamet, whom she dated for two years.
Though she dodged the conversation of her father’s lawsuit, Lily-Rose spoke candidly on her childhood with her father and mother Vanessa Paradis.
“I know my childhood didn’t look like everybody’s childhood, and it’s a very particular thing to deal with, but it’s also the only thing that I know,” she told Elle.
“My parents protected my brother, [Jack], and me from it as much as possible. I’ve just been raised in a manner that has taught me that privacy is something that’s important to protect.”