AM host Melissa Chan Green announces pregnancy news on air

AM host Melissa Chan-Green has revealed to viewers she is pregnant with her second child.

AM host Melissa Chan Green was joined by her son Busby on air to help make her big announcement – that she is pregnant with her second child.

But the almost 3-year-old got a little shy when it came his moment to shine on Friday morning, leaning into his mum and mumbling “no” when asked if he wanted to share the news they had been “practising”.

Newshub Melissa Chan Green and son Busby announced her pregnancy on air on Friday morning.

“What’s Mummy’s secret?” Chan Green prompted again, and Busby replied, “your baby”.

The AM presenter revealed she had been “habouring a little secret here on the couch,” and that her second child with husband Caspar Green is due next year.

Co-host Ryan Bridge congratulated Chan Green and told her: “All of us here at AM are so happy for you, Mel. Congratulations ... and I know how much it means to you and how much it means to Caspar. It’s very cool.”

Bridge also joked about how the cat was almost let out of the bag during an earlier segment, when he had joked “I thought you were about to announce that you were, like, having a baby or something”.

Chan Green joked that the morning sickness had been “fun” but despite that “obviously we are super excited and feel very, very lucky”.

She added that big brother to be, Busby is already “very good at sharing”.