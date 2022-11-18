Love Island UK runners-up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have broken up

This year’s Love Island UK second place getters, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, have split up after only a few months officially together, the couple announced on social media.

The daughter of footballer Michael Owen and the former fishmonger hooked up early on this year’s season of the reality TV show, but did not become an official until returning home.

Bish asked Owen to be his girlfriend in a lavish proposal in August, spoiling her with an $11,000 Cartier bracelet, a display of red roses and a candlelit dinner.

On Wednesday night in the UK, 19-year-old Owen announced their split on Instagram after failing to show up to a party together with their fellow co-stars.

"I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship,” she wrote.

"It wasn't an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.

"Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters."

Bish, 23, wrote on Instagram that he "would have liked some time to process this privately".

"Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages about my breakup," he wrote.

"As you all already know, sadly, Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.”

The pair missed out on the £50,000 prize after coming in second place to Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, who appear to be going strong.