Pop Tart: Pete Davidson's reign of terror continues and Taylor Swift fans are sour over ticket sales

I think it was Jane Austen who said: “It’s a truth universally acknowledged that a divorcee in possession of a good fortune must be in want of Pete Davidson.”

This week, Davidson continued his reign of terror, with news he is dating supermodel author Emily Ratajkowski.

From SNL star to professional Tinder user, Davidson’s dating history reads like an encyclopedia of A-list women.

He is our generation’s Warren Beatty, our Casanova in Comme des Garçons, a Lothario in Loewe.

But every time Davidson dates someone new, the internet reacts like Davidson is some cave mountain troll who has emerged from the swamp to claim his human wife.

It’s funny how Davidson has millions of dollars, three Netflix specials, and loads of alpha male energy, yet when he’s seen out in public the reaction is similar to King Kong grabbing a woman and climbing the Empire State Building with her.

Pete Davidson doesn’t need me to defend him, and whether this is a real-life romance or another PR contract (see also, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian), the culture is awash with Tweets and stories dissing the idea that a “normie” (slur for normal person) could date someone gorgeous.

When you’re talking about the A-list on the internet, it’s never long before someone brings the Illuminati into it.

In an otherwise dull Hollywood dating scene, the hysteria of Davidson’s randomly generated dating algorithm gives us some fodder – aside from solar and wind, Davidson is the world’s most renewable resource, keeping Instagram gossip accounts, TMZ, Deux Moi, and me in business.

Thanks to the Queen of Twitter, Dionne Warwick, we all know who he is going to date next.

If we were to use our crystal ball? Ina Garten and Davidson could cook up something pretty special together, a date with freshly-inked divorcee Gisele Bundchen is immaculately on-brand, but making a throuple the duo of Taika Waititi and Rita Ora is our preferred pick.

Thank u, next.

Ticketmaster’s fumbling of the Taylor Swift tour leaves Swifties sour

There is no greater threat to national security than a Taylor Swift fan without a concert ticket. Batten down the hatches and stock panic rooms – Swifties have declared war on Ticketmaster, and the bombshells are about to drop.

Gigabytes of Tweets fired off this week indicate a level of irateness only Swifties can muster, as Ticketmaster revealed the public sale for Swift’s Eras tour had been cancelled.

This suggests all four million tickets for the tour sold out in presale, which contradicts Live Nation CEO Greg Maffei’s comments to CNBC that millions were still available. Maffei – hide your kids, hide your wife, and listen for the sound of millions of bejeweled fans storming your mansion.

To a Swiftie, this is doomsday, it is their Ragnarok: Swift’s fans, who are chronically online, are about to make her track The Great War a frightening reality.

Forget The Hunger Games, Swifties are about to storm Ticketmaster HQ, and then the Capitol, to make their demands heard.

Writing about Swifties is a little bit like writing about Scientology – I’m putting my life on the line to critique them.

David Beckham’s gay icon status is about to be shredded

Clive Mason/Getty Images David Beckham looks before the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar in Doha.

Comedian and Twitter terrorist Joe Lycett has issued an ultimatum to David Beckham over his $20 million Qatar endorsement deal – quit the contract or Lycett will shred $20,000, and Beckham’s gay icon status, on live television.

Qatar has had a messier rollout than Taylor Swift’s Eras tour – celebs everywhere are issuing “sorry not sorry” statements about their Qatar cameos.

But controversy around the contest reached fever pitch with Lycett’s threat.

Now Beckham – husband of CEO Victoria Beckham and father of bad photographer, chef, influencer Brooklyn – is a man who has benefited from pretty privilege for decades, and is now faced with a real conundrum.

“This is a message to David Beckham,” Lycett announced in his video. “I consider you, along with Kim Woodburn and Monty Don, to be a gay icon.

“You were the first premiership footballer to do shoots with gay magazines like Attitude, to speak openly about your gay fans, and you married a Spice Girl which is the gayest thing a human being can do.”

Will the world’s most famous Himbo, the “national labrador”, the owner of the nation’s most famous right foot score his ultimate own goal?

The unstoppable capitalist has not replied to Lycett’s message – and one celebrity made his silence seem quite loud – Rod Stewart turned down a $2m offer to appear at the World Cup.

One could hardly hear the roar of internet approval over how loud Stewart’s blazers are.

If Lycett is some kind of charitable supervillain, Stewart is the superhero we all need right now.

That sound you hear? That’s the noise of gay men everywhere ripping up their copy of Attitude from 1998, and replacing it with a pin-up of Sir Rod the Mod instead.