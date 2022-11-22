Chaser Mark 'The Beast' Labbett celebrates major weight loss milestone

The Chase quiz master Mark Labbett has revealed he has now dropped three sizes in his weight loss journey.

Known as The Beast, the 47-year-old tweeted a photo of himself alongside a photo of his new frame, captioning the post with the news of his move to a smaller clothing size.

“52 inch chest so down from 5xl to 2xl, still work to do,” Labbett tweeted.

”XL or bust.”

Labbett’s post was met with hundreds of replies from fans showing their support for the TV star.

“Well done @MarkLabbett that's amazing, had my own weight loss journey couple of years back dropped 75kg so I know how hard but rewarding it is, keep up the good work,” one commenter wrote.

“You are such an inspiration to so many people,” another user wrote.

The Chase co-star Paul Sinha also weighed in on the big reveal, cracking a joke on Labbett’s surroundings.

“Hang on a second They’ve put you in a nicer hotel room than me,” Sinha wrote

On a recent episode of UK talk show Loose Women, Labbett revealed he lost the weight by changing his diet to eating less and drinking more, a choice inspired by his type-two diabetes diagnosis.

Supplied Mark Labbett’s change in weight, from 2017 to 2022.

“I think the diabetes may have helped because I eat a lot less. I drink a lot more fluids,' Labbett told the Loose Women hosts.