Kourtney Kardashian to Khloe's son: 'I wish I could breastfeed you'

In the season finale of the Kardashians, currently streaming on Disney+, Kourtney revealed she would love to breastfeed her nephew, the yet-to-be-named son of sister Khloé.

The revelation came during a scene where Kourtney, Kim and Kris are together with the newborn.

Kourtney, who shares three children with Scott Disick, who she from with in 2015, and is also a new stepmother to husband Travis Barker’s two teenagers, made a remark about how babies “open their mouths and just the way they smell”.

She then took hold of the newborn and said: “I wish I could breastfeed you”.

“Oh, my God, Kourt, let’s calm down,” responded Khloé.

Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Tristan Thompson, 31, announced the birth of their second child, born via surrogate, in August this year.

The pregnancy announcement came just seven months after the couple broke up amid infidelity rumours.

While the couple are no longer together, a Kardashian rep told Page Six at the time Khloé “is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing”.

The ex-couple are co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter True and their son.

The Kardashians Season 2 is streaming on Disney in New Zealand.