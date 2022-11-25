Catherine Zeta-Jones is grateful for health as she celebrates Thanksgiving

Wednesday will begin streaming on Netflix on the evening of November 23.

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated Thanksgiving in US with a photo of her family while expressing her gratitude for good health.

In the new picture, Jones, her husband Michael Douglas and their two children, Carys and Dylan, are seen happily posing in front of an old building covered by vines.

She captioned the post: “Happy Thanksgiving to Americans near and far. With work commitments this year we are not in turkey mode, but in serious thankful mode for the blessings of health, happiness and family. Love to you all.”

Jones is currently seen in the latest supernatural horror-comedy series, Wednesday on Netflix.

Matthias Clamer/Netflix Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in Wednesday.

The series is based on the character Wednesday Addams from the fictional Addams Family.

She portrays Wednesday's mother, Morticia Addams – a role originated by Carolyn Jones in the original Addams Family TV series and by Anjelica Huston in The Addams Family movies.

In 2011, the Welsh-born actress checked into a mental health facility to treat her bipolar disorder. She has not been keen on discussing her health publicly.