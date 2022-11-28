Rita Ora slams media focus on relationships and marriage to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora has slammed the media’s scrutiny of her love life, saying men’s relationships don’t receive the same attention.

“I don’t base my life on relationships,” the singer said in a recent interview with Louis Theroux.

Kate Green Rita Ora and Taika Waititi co-hosted this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards.

She discussed her feelings for rumoured husband Taika Waititi, saying she loves “being in love.”

“I love love, I love being in love, it's amazing and so fun,” she said. “Who doesn't? I live life to the fullest. I'm an extremely passionate person when it comes to love, but I don't base my life on relationships.”

Ora has been romantically linked with several high profile stars, including Rob Kardashian, James Arthur, Andrew Garfield and Travis Barker, but asked for the public to start “focusing on me and my work.”

“Look, we are women. Men don't get asked, 'Oh, you've had 100 boyfriends or girlfriends',” Ora commented. “Sometimes they do, but the majority of the time they don't.

“It comes with the territory, it's part of the world that you're in.”

Ora said she has dreamed of being married since she was a child, amid reports that she and the Kiwi filmmaker had a secret wedding in the London summer.

According to The Mirror, Ora has changed her surname and is already known as Mrs Waititi-Ora.

“He definitely is a great human. He’s awesome,” Ora said of Waititi.

Marco M. Mantovani/Getty “He’s a great human,” Ora said of her rumoured husband, Waititi.

Speaking to Theroux for the same interview, Waititi revealed that The Batman actor Robert Pattinson was first responsible for introducing the pair.

“You know who brought her to my house was Robert Pattinson,” Waititi said. “He brought her over when I was having a little barbecue thing and we got chatting and we became friends, we hit it off.”

Waititi explained how they had a mutual experience of growing up “poor in working class families.”

“We’re from different parts of the world – she’s from Kosovo and I’m from New Zealand, they’re very far away but our backgrounds were quite similar,” he said.

Ora also gushed over her husband in the interview: “He’s a great human.”

“I’ve reached a point where I’m very much contained and settled.”

The interview was recorded for Theroux’s BBC Two series Louis Theroux Interviews... which does not currently air in New Zealand.