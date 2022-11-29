Jay Leno performing sold-out comedy show two weeks after suffering significant burns

US comedian Jay Leno is scheduled to perform at the California Comedy Club on Sunday (US time) – his first on-stage appearance since suffering severe gasoline burns just a couple of weeks ago.

A spokesperson for the venue said the former Tonight Show host would be performing to a sold out crowd at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California on the weekend, CNN reported.

Leno is also set to play two further shows at the club in December.

The 72-year-old comedian, a known car collector, was in his LA garage on November 12 when one of his cars burst into flames, resulting in significant burns to his face, hands and chest.

He underwent two surgical procedures and aggressive hyperbaric oxygen therapy during his stay at an LA burns centre, before being discharged on November, 22 (NZ time).

"Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage,” a statement on People read following his discharge.

Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images Jay Leno will return to the comedy stage on Sunday, for the first time since suffering significant burns in a gasoline fire.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes."

His doctor, Dr Peter Grossman said at the time he expected Leno to make a full recovery.