Danny Masterson jury told to restart deliberations after positive Covid tests

The jury in the Danny Masterson rape trial have been told to start over their deliberations, after two jury members were dismissed following positive Covid tests, Variety reported.

After three days of deliberations, by Friday, November 18 (US time) the jury were not able to reach a verdict on any of the three forcible rape charges against the former That 70’s Show actor.

But Judge Charlaine Olmedo instructed them to return after the weekend to continue.

Over the weekend, two jurors were replaced by alternates after testing positive for Covid, and the jury, now made up of six men and six women, were told to start the deliberations from scratch.

Following the two jurors’ Covid results, the actor’s defence lawyer Philip Cohen made a motion for a mistrial, which was denied.

The 46-year-old is an active member of the Church of Scientology and is facing three charges of rape, which are said to have occurred between 2001 ad 2003 in his home. The actor pleaded not guilty to the charges.

All three alleged victims were scientologists at the time of the alleged assaults. Masterson is an active member of the Church of Scientology.

The trial began in late October in LA.