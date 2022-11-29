Mariah Carey accused of lip-syncing and using teleprompter to sing her most famous song

The "Queen of Christmas" performed at the annual Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade in New York recently.

Mariah Carey has been accused of lip-syncing and using a teleprompter while performing her hit Christmas song, All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Despite her tiara and elaborate umbrella, props couldn't hide the fact that she wasn't actually singing her song at all.

In a viral video, Carey bounces and sings along, though her mouth movements appear a little out of time with the actual audio.﻿

Viewers immediately pointed out the timing problem, with one person commenting, "Beautiful setup. Lip-syncing was on point."

"﻿What in the playback is this?" another wrote.

But one person revealed that choosing to lip-sync probably wasn't Carey's idea at all.

"Have you never seen the parade? Nobody sings live," they explained, while another added, "At the Macy's parade you are required to do playback, Google it."﻿

John Legend famously explained the reason why many performers end up lip-syncing at the parade in a tweet back in 2018.

"﻿Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance," he wrote. "Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!"

In another video, Carey was accused of using a teleprompter ﻿on the day, which was set up directly in front of her.

"Yes, Mariah Carey is using a teleprompter for lyrics of her most famous song at Macy's Day Parade," the video text read.

Yet plenty of fans ﻿have come to Carey's defence, giving various reasons as for why the teleprompter was present.

"A lot of artists do this... even Celine Dion," the person wrote. "I believe they only do this for a live recording because everyone can get lost in the music."

A second person wrote: "She's probably not singing the whole song she's singing a rendition of the song that's shortened, therefore they call it safe and have her read."﻿

One viewer who claimed to be a TV production worker revered that the prompter wouldn't just be helping Carey.

"The entire broadcast has these running in the script. For her, it's probably a backup in case her in-ear fails," they explained.

Another shared, "It is, so she can stay on cue with the music. Audio delay is a beast at events like this."﻿

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.