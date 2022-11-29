Will Smith 'completely understands' if fans aren't ready for his on-screen return after Oscars slap

Will Smith says he “completely understands” if fans are hesitant to watch his new movie Emancipation following his slap at the Oscars.

The historical action film directed by Antoine Fuqua would be Smith’s first film since he slapped presenter Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year.

Chris Pizzello/AP Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, after Rock made a joke about his wife.

“I completely understand – if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” Smith told journalist Kevin McCarthy in an interview for FOX 5 DC.

However, he hopes his actions won’t have a negative effect on the hard work of his team.

The King Richard actor said: “My deepest concern is my team – Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career. The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalise my team. At this point, that’s what I’m working for.”

Emancipation tells the true story of a runaway slave Peter, who is played by Smith, as he flees a plantation in Louisiana evading outwit cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on a torturous journey north.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Will Smith says he “completely understands” if fans are hesitant to watch his new movie Emancipation following his slap at the Oscars.

“I’m hoping that the material – the power of the film, the timeliness of the story – I’m hoping that the good that can be done would open people’s hearts at a minimum to see and recognise and support the incredible artists in and around this film,” Smith said further.

In an earlier interview with Vanity Fair, director Antoine Fuqua defended their decision to release the film in the same year as Smith’s Oscar incident saying, “the film to me is bigger than that moment”.

“Four hundred years of slavery is bigger than one moment. My hope is that people will see it that way and watch the movie and be swept away with the great performance by Will and all the real hard work that the whole crew did,” he added.