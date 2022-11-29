Neighbours star Kate Keltie diagnosed with stage four cancer

Kate Keltie and Ryan Maloney at the TV Week Logies 2000 at the Crown Casino in Melbourne.

Kate Keltie who played Michelle Scully on Neighbours has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

She appeared on the Australian soap opera from 1999 to 2004.

“Our beautiful Kate is going through the unimaginable. She was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer,” Keltie’s friend, Ebonie Gilbert, wrote on a GoFundMe page for the actress.

“Her cancer is extremely aggressive, and it has spread to other parts of her body, including her lymph nodes, blood and hip bones (known as metastatic cancer).

“This week the fight of her life begins as she starts chemotherapy.”

Phil Walter - EMPICS/Getty Images British Lions Phil Vickery holds Neighbours star Kate Keltie during a vist to the soap's set in Melbourne.

“Given the severity of the chemotherapy that Kate requires, her Oncologist advised that working and maintaining her job during this time, is not an option,” she added.

Gilbert also mentioned that money would go towards Keltie’s day-to-day living expenses and specialist treatments.

The ex Neighbours star wrote her own note of thanks to everyone after the GoFundMe page was launched.

“It’s so amazing to know I have so many incredible people in my corner. I’ve just got over Covid and I start my first round of chemotherapy tomorrow, and you really have no idea how my headspace has changed going into it because of each and every one of you,” she wrote.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

Her page has already garnered NZ$48,670 in donations with many of her fans jumping into help with supportive messages: “I’m glad that it sounds like you have a great support network but know also that your Neighbours family is rooting for you all the way.”