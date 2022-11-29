Jay Leno hits police car ahead of stand-up return from serious burns

Jay Leno’s return to the stand-up stage wasn’t an entirely smooth ride.

The comedian grazed a police car upon arriving at a California comedy club for his first performance since suffering serious burns this month, according to TMZ.

Leno reportedly struck a Hermosa Beach Police Department vehicle’s tyre on Sunday night (local time) before going into The Comedy & Magic Club.

He downplayed the incident after the show, telling reporters, “I didn’t really hit a cop car,” and responding, “Well, there you go,” after a media member said there was no damage to either vehicle.

John Salangsang/AP Jay Leno underwent surgery after suffering serious burns on November 12.

Hermosa Beach Police couldn’t immediately confirm the incident when contacted by the Daily News.

Leno’s stand-up set came less than a week after he was released from the Grossman Burn Centre in Los Angeles, where he was treated for the deep second-degree and possibly third-degree burns he suffered on November 12 when a car he was working on caught fire.

The former Tonight Show star underwent at least one surgery at the burn centre, where he stayed for more than a week.

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr Peter Grossman said in a statement last week.

Grossman Burn Centre/MCT Jay Leno with several employees of the Grossman Burn Centre in Los Angeles.

A native of New Rochelle, New York, Leno is a well-known car collector who has hosted the CNBC series Jay Leno’s Garage highlighting vintage vehicles since 2014.

He told reporters that Sunday’s stand-up show went well.

“They were a great crowd,” he said.