'I'm really happy': Billie Eilish gushes over relationship with The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish is happier than ever – and beau Jesse Rutherford may have something to do with it.

The 20-year-old pop star confirmed her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman, 31, during her annual sit-down retrospective with Vanity Fair released on Monday.

When asked if she has a boyfriend, a smiley Eilish gushed about the new love in her life.

"It's really cool, and I'm really excited, and I'm really happy about it," Eilish said.

READ MORE:

* Laneway 2023: Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas, will go solo for festival return

* What concert-goers wear: Street style at Billie Eilish

* Billie Eilish confirms romance with The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford



Eilish's confirmation of her relationship with Rutherford follows months of speculation after the two were spotted out together on multiple occasions.

Here's everything to know about the pair's romance so far.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford turn heads with affectionate outing

Eilish and Rutherford first sparked dating rumours in October when they were seen hanging out together in Los Angeles, as seen in photos published by TMZ.

The couple was smiling from ear to ear as they walked the streets together, with one photo appearing to show Eilish and Rutherford mid-kiss.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford dress up as baby, old man for Halloween

Eilish and Rutherford took their relationship to the next level in late October, with the couple dressing up together for Halloween.

Eilish showed off their costumes in a series of photos posted to her Instagram November 1. Wearing a colourful bonnet, Eilish is seen dressed up as a baby, while Rutherford impersonates an old man with a balding cap and fake grey hair.

"Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy," Eilish captioned the post. "Happy Halloween."

Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford snuggle under Gucci blanket at LACMA Gala

Eilish and Rutherford made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5.

Dressed in grey, sleepwear-inspired outfits, the couple posed for the cameras and was later seen snuggling under a Gucci throw.

Billie Eilish says she 'locked' Jesse Rutherford down

During her annual interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish opened up about her and Rutherford's courtship, giving herself a pat on the back for her determination.

"Can we just (get) a round of applause for me?" Eilish said. "I pulled his (butt). All me, I did that (expletive). I locked (him) down."

Eilish also shared that mutual respect and maintaining a sense of personal freedom are important for her to have in a relationship.

"I don't want to be controlled," Eilish explained. "I want to be trusted, and I want to be able to have space, and I want love and attention. ... I just am really inspired by this person, and he's inspired by me. It's really cool."

USA Today