Kanye West admits he owes US government NZ$80m in taxes before storming out of interview

Kanye West says he’s “obviously not the most financially literate person on the planet” after admitting four of his bank accounts have been frozen for failing to pay NZ$80m in taxes.

The rapper revealed his financial woes in an interview for conservative media personality Tim Pool’s podcast Timecast IRL, alongside white supremacist Nicholas Fuentes and alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

West appeared on the podcast to promote his 2024 presidential campaign, of which Yiannopoulos is working on with the Bound 2 rapper.

The 45-year-old, who has legally changed his name to Ye, said his tax situation was so bad the US Inland Revenue Service “were trying to put [him] in prison” that morning.

“They put a $75 million hold on four of my accounts, and then they said ‘you owe a lot of taxes’,” West said.

“Took me like six hours to find out how much ‘a lot’ was ... it was around [NZ$80 million].”

Ashley Landis/AP Kanye West revealed he owes NZ$80m in taxes during an episode of Timcast IRL.

Recently, multiple businesses including Adidas, which manufactures a line of Yeezy products, and Balenciaga, a longtime collaborator with West, have cut ties with the rapper following his anti-semitic comments and other controversies.

However, West seemed to see the brighter side of his failed business relationships, saying he “[gets] to actually learn how to run a company” and “learn how to, you know, to count, really.”

The father of four stirred up further controversy after dining with former US President Donald Trump and Fuentes, which has prompted Trump’s Jewish allies and former Vice President Mike Pence to call on Trump to apologise for associating himself with the openly far-right men.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty West stormed off the show after being confronted for his anti-semitic views.

During the same interview, host Pool attempted to push back on West’s recent spout of anti-Semitic remarks, which prompted him to storm out of the interview after 20 minutes.

“To come in here – I feel like it’s a set-up to be like defending … I’m literally going to walk the f... off the show, if I’m sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, ‘You can’t say it was Jewish people that did it,’” West told Pool before walking out of the studio.