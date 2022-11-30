Hailey Bieber dismiss pregnancy rumours, reveal she has ovarian cyst the 'size of an apple'

Hailey Baldwin Bieber has dismissed pregnancy rumours, revealing she is experiencing pain due to a large ovarian cyst.

Sharing an image of her belly on Instagram on Monday, the 26-year-old model explained that her bloating was not a baby.

"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

"I don't have endometriosis or PCOS, but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times, and it's never fun. It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional.

READ MORE:

* Justin Bieber uses pimple patches, should you?

* Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber prove there's no drama by posing together for photo: 'Plot twist'

* Hailey Bieber shares she underwent heart procedure after 'scary' stroke



Getty Images Hailey Baldwin Bieber dismissed pregnancy rumours as she revealed that she is experiencing pain due to a large ovarian cyst.

"Anyways.... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."

The Rhode skincare founder married Justin Bieber in 2018 and the couple has always been open and honest about their health struggles.

In April, Hailey was hospitalised after a mini stroke that led to the discovery of a heart condition. It has since been repaired.

"I had a small blood clot that traveled through a hole in my heart that I was born with that never closed, and went to my brain," she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June which left one side of his face temporarily paralysed.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear–my facial nerves–and has caused by face to have paralysis,” Justin explained in a nearly three-minute video at the time.

As of early September, the popstar was still on track to perform his one New Zealand show at the end of the year despite other legs of his Justice World tour being cancelled.