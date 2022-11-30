Rita Ora celebrates her birthday with Taika Waititi at $42,000-a-night chalet in the French Alps

British songstress Rita Ora has ushered in her 32nd birthday in style, celebrating with friends and family in the French Alps.

The Poison singer reportedly spent a week at a 1500sqm chalet overlooking Mont Blanc with a pool, gym, and spa, priced at NZ$42,414 per night, according to The Sun.

An insider told the tabloid that Ora’s rumoured husband Taika Waititi was apparently unable to attend the birthday trip for the whole time.

"A lot of Rita's friends are used to her celebrity lifestyle, but they were all saying they had never known luxury like it,” a source told The Sun.

"Taika wasn't able to make it for the whole week, but he flew out for a couple of days. That evening they all had a fancy dinner from a private chef with Rita's own brand of Tequila on hand for the margaritas.

The couple recently revealed the details of the early stages of their relationship in an interview with Vogue, with Waititi saying the pair had “known each other for years.”

Instagram: @ritaora Ora posted multiple photos from her birthday celebration in the French Alps.

“We met in LA and it was through friends, and it was amazing, very casual,” Ora told Vogue.

“We stayed friends for four or five years, and it was amazing to kind of get to know you, I think, and just feel no pressure ... it was just a natural thing.”