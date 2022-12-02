Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share discomfort with the spotlight in Louis Theroux interview

Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi seemed to confirm he is not comfortable in the spotlight in a recent interview with Louis Theroux.

During an episode of Louis Theroux Interviews..., where Waititi’s popstar partner Rita Ora had also slammed the media scrutiny over her relationship with the Kiwi director, Theroux asked if he was conscious of being pulled more into the spotlight.

“I don’t know about that Louis. I think probably the other way around, don’t you think darling?” Waititi joked before pausing for a moment.

“I enjoyed hanging out with you,” he told Ora.

“Then people started taking photos of us, then for about 5 minutes I thought, ugh, this is what they talk about.”

Ora went on to say dealing with fame was not something she considered when starting out in the music industry.

“Its kind of one of those things you have to deal with once you're in it. It’s not like you go to school for it. It’s a really hard thing to digest because you’re not trained for it.”

The pop star continued that living in LA is easier because seeing celebrities is more normal, and she is left alone more than in London where people are “outside your house”.

She also confirmed she had situations with stalkers in the past.

Kate Green/Getty Images Rita Ora and Taika Waititi shared details of how they met and their discomfort with the spotlight in a recent Louis Theroux interview.

“There was one incident where a person just arrived with suitcases outside my house, and said I promised them that I would leave everything and live a life with them and run away,” she said.

Earlier in the episode, Theroux said he met Ora before they started dating through Twilight actor Robert Pattinson.

“For the next 3.5 years we were just good mates ... It was a good friendship. And then we started to ruin it all,” the director joked.

Getty Images Taika Waititi told Louis Theroux he and Rita Ora are best friends and gew up in pub-loving families.

Waititi told Theroux the couple were “best friends” and while the Thor: Love and Thunder director and the popstar are from different parts of the world, there were similarities between the Māori and Kosovian communities.

“Just gonna go work on another hit movie,” Waititi jokes as he left Ora’s dressing room.

“Just my eighth consecutive critically acclaimed film ...They say learn from your mistakes, I wouldn’t know.

“Get out of here, just go away,” laughs Ora.

“That’s always, that’s every day by the way.”

Theroux’s BBC Two series, Louis Theroux Interviews..., does not currently air in New Zealand.