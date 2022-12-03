Kanye West-dedicated subreddit overtaken by Taylor Swift content and Holocaust awareness posts

Fans on social news outlet Reddit are turning their back on rapper Ye following his latest anti-Semitic comments, and have turned the artist’s r/Kanye subreddit into a Taylor Swift appreciation and Holocaust awareness group.

The subreddit, which is dedicated to West, has more than 710,000 subscribers, but on Friday the tables turned for the rapper, with one user posting a photo of the Midnights popstar which was titled: “This is now a Taylor Swift subreddit. We had a good run fellas”.

By Saturday morning (NZ time) the post had exceeded 30,000 likes and had more than 800 comments.

“I absolutely loathed her back in 2016/17 just because I took Ye's side in their beef. Kinda regret it now that I like some of her music, and it's awfully clear that Kanye is a horrible person,” one user commented.

The shift on the artist’s subreddit came following Ye’s most recent anti-Semitic comments on Thursday, when the Golddigger artist praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

But fans on Reddit are fighting the anti-Semitism with posts highlighting the brutality of the Holocaust and its effect on Jewish communities.

“This is officially a holocaust awareness sub,” one post read, which garnered almost 9000 likes and more than 400 comments.

The forum has since been flooded with historical footage and photos of concentration camps and machinery, as well as posts paying tribute to victims and survivors.

AP Images The Kanye subreddit, dedicated to the rapper, has been flooded with Taylor Swift appreciation and holocaust awareness posts.

Other users have taken to the subreddit with memes and Taylor Swift posts, welcoming “swifties” to the subreddit and welcoming discussion over the popstar’s albums.

The Swift posts are tied to the popstar’s history of feuding and reconciling with West. The beef began in 2009, when the rapper famously interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video to protest her win over Ye’s friend Beyoncé. Now, it seems, Kanye fans are choosing their side.

On Friday the rapper was suspended from Twitter for the second time over anti-Semitic posts, this time for tweeting a picture of a swastika merged with the star of David.

Twitter boss Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post of an unflattering photo of Musk. Ye called it his “final tweet”.

Ashley Landis/AP Fans on reddit are the latest of a growing number of people and organisations cutting ties with the rapper.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted.

Reddit’s Kanye subscribers join a growing group of organisations and people distancing themselves from Ye. In October, global clothing giant Adidas cut ties with the rapper.

He was also dropped by his talent agency CAA, and London’s famous wax museum, Madame Tussauds, also removed its wax statue of the rapper form public view.

On Friday, a tattoo removal studio in the UK announced they would remove regretted Kanye West tattoos free of charge.

In October, NZME, which owns radio stations such as ZM, The Hits and Flava confirmed to Stuff it had removed the rapper’s music from all of their stations, while MediaWorks, which owns Mai FM and the Edge have kept a “limited number” of his songs on their rotation.