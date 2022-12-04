Kate Winslet calls for 'crack down' on social media dangers

Kate Winslet says the UK Government needs to make sure social media companies enforce age limits to protect children’s mental health.

The actor called on the Government to “crack down” on the issue, as she argued that rigorous security checks are needed.

In her interview on Sunday with British journalist Laura Kuenssberg, the Oscar winner said many parents felt “utterly powerless” in helping their children deal with social media’s impacts.

“I really do struggle with social media,” Winslet told Kuenssberg. “I struggle with the impact it is clearly having on teenage mental health.

“I do wish that our Government would crack down on it. I do wish that there would be certain platforms that were banned before a certain age.

Channel 4/Me You Productions Kate Winslet is set to star alongside her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton in new drama I Am Ruth

Winslet said that with teenagers, “where there’s a will there’s a way” and if they wanted to get on a platform they would.

Winslet will star with her real-life daughter in I am Ruth, which is due to air later this year in the UK.

She plays the lead character, a concerned mother who witnesses her teenage daughter Freya retreating into herself as she becomes by social media and the pressure that comes with it.