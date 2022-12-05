Axl Rose ends Guns n Roses tradition of throwing mic to crowd after fan is injured in Australia

Axl Rose has announced he will end the Guns n Roses tradition of tossing the mic to the crowd, after reports surfaced that a fan was hurt during a recent show in Australia.

Rose, 60, routinely ends the show with a throw of his microphone into the crowd, tossing it towards the front of the mosh pit.

Kevin Stent Axl Rose with his famed red-topped microphone – the band is touring New Zealand this month.

However in a Twitter post, Rose announced: “It’s come to my attention that a fan may have been hurt at r​ show in Adelaide Australia possibly being hit by the microphone at the end of the show when I traditionally toss the mic to the fans.

“If true obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in anyway hurt anyone at any of r​ shows anywhere.”

“Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at r performances.”

Rose said that the band’s tradition is over 30 years old.

Rose said that the reporting of the incident that framed it in a “negative n’ irresponsible out of nowhere light” could not be further from the truth.

He finished the post by saying: “A BIG THANKS to everyone for understanding.”

The US rock band are touring New Zealand this month, playing December 8 at Wellington Regional Stadium and in Auckland on December 10 at Eden Park.