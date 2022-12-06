Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers and Look Who’s Talking, dies aged 71

Cheers and Look Who’s Talking star Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer, aged 71.

Alley’s death was confirmed through her official social media, which shared a statement from her children True and Lillie Parker on Tuesday (NZ time).

Getty Images Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, following a cancer diagnosis.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world … we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.

“We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Jamie Lee Curtis and John Travolta have led Hollywood’s tributes to the star.

Curtis, who worked with Alley on Scream Queens, called the actor “a beautiful mama bear in her very real life” in a Facebook post.

Travolta, who co-starred with Alley in Look Who’s Talking, wrote: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had.

“I love you Kirstie,” he wrote alongside a picture of them together. “I know we will see each other again.”

Alley rose to fame in 1987 in the role of Rebecca Howe on Cheers. She won a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991.

She received her second Emmy for her portrayal of Sally Goodson in the TV drama David's Mother in 1994.

SUPPLIED Kirstie Alley starred opposite John Travolta in the Look Who's Talking series of movies.

Alley also appeared on television shows including Veronica’s Closet and Fat Actress and Scream Queens.

Her movie roles included Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Summer School and Look Who's Talking in the late 1980s and It Takes Two and Drop Dead Gorgeous in the 90s.

She also competed on season 12 of Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer in the US.