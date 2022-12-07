Kirstie Alley had colon cancer before her death, representative says

Kirstie Alley had colon cancer prior to her death at age 71, a representative told People Magazine.

The Cheers actor’s death was announced by her family on Tuesday (NZT) via a statement on Alley’s official social media.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world … we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement from her children True and Lillie Parker read.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement said.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.

“We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

They also noted that she had been receiving treatment at Moffitt Cancer Centre in Tampa, Florida, prior to her death.

Tributes from actors have flooded in since Alley’s death was announced, including from Jamie Lee Curtis who called Alley “a beautiful mama bear in her very real life”. John Travolta said: “I know we’ll see each other again”.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” Travolta wrote in a social media post.