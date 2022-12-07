Kirstie Alley on falling for John Travolta: 'I almost ran off and married John'

Kirstie Alley revealed she loved her former leading man, John Travolta during an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2018 and said she would have married him if she was not already married.

Travolta led the Hollywood tributes to his Look Who’s Talking co-star, following the news she had died, aged 71, following a recent diagnosis of colon cancer.

During her time on Celebrity Big Brother UK, Alley discussed how easy it is to fall in love with the leading man, and said she’d never had an affair with anyone she worked with, as fidelity was important, but she had kissed two co-stars. The first was Patrick Swayze.

“When you get on the road, and you’re doing a movie, it’s very easy to fall in love with the leading man,” she said.

When pressed for further details, Alley revealed: “I think I kissed Travolta.”

She then went on to say Travolta was “marriage material”, but the actress was married to actor Parker Stevenson at the time, who she divorced in 1997.

“I almost ran off and married John,” Alley said.

When asked if she loved him, the actress said she had.

“I still love him,” she said.

“If I hadn’t been married I would have gone and married him.”

She joked that the actor’s private jet was a bonus.

Jim Smeal/Getty Images Kirstie Alley admitted she loved John Travolta and would have married him if she wasn’t already amrried.

“Let me tell you girls, it doesn’t seem important when someone has a private jet but it is.”

Her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother was not the only time Alley had publicly discussed her feelings for her former co-star.

Following her appearance on the show, where the actress was runner-up, Alley told Dan Wooten, on the Dan Wooten Interview podcast, that she was madly in love with Travolta and not sleeping with him had been the “hardest decision I’ve ever made”.

“It wasn’t a sexual relationship because I’m not going to cheat on my husband,” she said.

CNN reported Alley also spoke to Howard Stern in 2013, revealing that Travolta had feelings for her as well, but the pair kept their relationship platonic because of Alley’s marriage at the time.

“It took me years to not look at John as a romantic interest,” she said.

Following the news of Alley’s death, Travolta posted on social media: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”