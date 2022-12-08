Joss Stone 'grateful' to be alive after childbirth ordeal

British Grammy-winning singer Joss Stone says it is nice to be alive after surviving a near-fatal childbirth ordeal.

Stone and her boyfriend Cody DaLuz welcomed a baby boy named Shackleton Stoker in October.

In an interview with ET, Stone described her harrowing experience. “You know, it’s nice to be alive,” Stone said after describing her 32-hour labour and emergency C-section.

“It was because my uterus was split,”she said as she described how 15 doctors were needed to save her and her baby’s life in a Tennessee hospital.

READ MORE:

* Lab-made milk: getting the creaminess without the climate pollution

* New health alliance aims for equitable care for preterm babies

* In photos: Huge balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade



Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Joss Stone has a lot to be thankful for this Christmas.

“I’m very grateful because I thought I was going to have to be a single dad,” said DaLuz. “For about 20 minutes, I thought I was going to be on my own with a couple of kids.”

“So it got pretty scary, but thank God for them,[the doctors]” DaLuz said. “They brought them back to me … Everyone is happy and healthy.”

The couple also shares a one-year-old daughter named Violet.