Joe Rogan accuses Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson of steroid use

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan has accused Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson of using steroids, and suggested “The Rock should come clean right now”.

Rogan, who came under public scrutiny when he was accused of spreading Covid misinformation earlier this year, was discussing TikTok star Liver King, whose real name is Brian Johnson whose steroid use was made public recently.

Liver King amassed millions of followers by promoting an "ancestral" diet of beef brains, bull testicles and raw animal livers.

But in a recent video, the muscular social media influencer apologised in a viral video, and admitted to taking anabolic steroids – something he had denied previously.

On his podcast, Rogan said he was not surprised by the revelation before switching the conversation to the Black Adam star.

“The Rock’s been lying. There’s not a f...ing chance in hell he’s clean,” he said to his guest known as Derek, another fitness influencer from More Plates More Dates.

“As big as The Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive, and he’s so different than he was when he was 30,” the host and UFC commentator continued.

“If you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing. But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility you have to people listening to you and I think you have to be honest about it, which is why I’m honest about it.”

TNS/Getty Images Joe Rogan (left) has accused Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson of steroid use in a recent podcast episode.

Rogan added that he personally does not see anything wrong with taking hormone replacement.

In 2014, Johnson told Fortune magazine he was proud of the drug-free career he had built. In the interview he admitted to having used steroids as a teenager, but outside of that had not used performance enhancing drugs to aid his career.

At the time he addressed those who doubted he was clean.

“Sure, you get a lot of people out there who will suspect, and say shit,” he said at the time.

“They want to negate the hard work you put in.”