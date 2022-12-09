In pictures: How the British press reacted to Harry and Meghan's Netflix series

Prince Harry feared history would repeat itself in new Harry & Meghan trailer

T﻿he Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new documentary Harry and Meghan premiered on Netflix, to predictable controversy.

The pair's explosive ﻿claims about palace life and their pursuit by the press generated many outraged headlines - especially in the UK.

Here's how the British media responded.﻿

Daily Mirror/Twitter 'Stop this royal circus' the Daily Mirror's front page pleaded.

The Mirror decided to condemn the whole royal clash as a "circus", pointing to the struggles many working Brits are facing during the winter. It was one of the few to take a more neutral, though scathing, tone.

The Metro focused on Harry's comment that many royals - "especially the men" - do not marry for love, in what the paper said was a "dig" at his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

The Sun decided to call back to one of its most notorious headlines, when a photo of a younger Prince Harry wearing a swastika armband to a party prompted them to declare him "Harry the Nazi".

Here, he's "Harry the nasty" - which most would agree is a bit of an upgrade.﻿

The Guardian led with an exclusive about the horrific treatment of Iranian protesters, but found room for Harry and Meghan beneath. "Renewed frenzy, but story remains the same", the paper decided.

The Daily Express quoted the ubiquitous anonymous Buckingham Palace source to inform the world that the royal family was "deeply upset" by the rogue prince's "slurs".

The palace insiders surface again at the Daily Mail, declaring the documentary nothing less than an attack on the late Queen Elizabeth.

The Daily Record decided to go with a scowling William and a headline featuring Queen Victoria's famous, probably apocryphal quote, "we are not amused".

The Daily Star was as snide as only a British tabloid can be, rating the documentary below long-running BBC renovation-and-auction show Homes Under The Hammer.

The Daily Telegraph also deemed the Netflix show an attack on Queen Elizabeth's legacy.

The Scotsman didn't splash the Sussexes all over the front page but found room for them in a banner at the top, though the verdict appeared less than enthusiastic.

The Times played it straight, saying with commendable understatement that the palace and Netflix had "clashed".

The Independent also took a step back from the podium, offering readers a rundown of "Harry, Meghan and the Netflix hype".

This story was originally published on 9News and is republished with permission.