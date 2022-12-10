Bam Margera reportedly in hospital with pneumonia and Covid-19, placed on ventilator

While Margera is reported to be in stable condition, sources said he was in the hospital’s ICU, where he’s been placed on a ventilator.

Bam Margera is in a San Diego hospital with a “serious case” of pneumonia, per a new report.

TMZ reported early Friday (US time) that Margera had been hospitalised this week with pneumonia, only to later test positive for Covid-19, a diagnosis the publication’s sources notes has “complicated” the situation.

While Margera is reported to be in stable condition, sources said he was in the hospital’s ICU, where he’s been placed on a ventilator.

At the time of this writing, the reported hospitalisation had not been addressed on Bam’s official Instagram account, which has remained active throughout coverage of his recent health-related issues.

In a post shared to the account in August, as well as to the official account of Bam’s mother April, fans were urged fans to be more considerate, particularly when it came to what they say is misinformation surrounding the Jackass and Viva La Bam star’s recovery journey in connection with addiction and mental health struggles.

“Despite rumours, Bam has never been in a conservatorship but rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public,” the message read.

“If Bam chooses to speak to this, he will when he is ready. The ‘Free Bam’ theorists have encouraged his exit from treatment, despite lacking knowledge of the details, his health, and well-being.”

In October, fellow Jackass star Steve-O addressed Bam’s situation, saying in an interview on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk that he would “never give up” on his friend and collaborator.

That same month, Johnny Knoxville also spoke out, telling Variety he loves Bam and wants him “to get well and stay well”.