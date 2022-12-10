Tina Turner mourns death of son Ronnie

Singer Tina Turner mourned the loss of her son in a post on Instagram.

Tina Turner’s son Ronnie Turner has died at the age of 62.

According to TMZ, police received a call Thursday morning (local time) from someone who said Ronnie Turner was having trouble breathing. While bystanders attempted CPR, paramedics arrived at the scene to find Turner dead.

Turner’s cause of death is currently unclear, though the outlet notes “he’s had health issues for years, including cancer”.

Ronnie’s mother, legendary singer Tina Turner, took to Instagram on Friday to mourn the loss of her son.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” Tina wrote. “In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Hours earlier, Ronnie’s wife, French singer Afida Turner, confirmed her husband’s death in an Instagram tribute.

“I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for… 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair.”

Ronnie’s death comes four years after Tina Turner lost oldest son, Craig, who in July 2018 died by suicide at the age of 59.

“My saddest moment as a mother,” Turner tweeted at the time. “On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.”