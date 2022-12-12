Diddy announces birth of his daughter Love Sean Combs.

Diddy is a dad again.

The hip-hop mogul, legal name Sean Love Combs, announced the news on social media this weekend, confirming he and his family have welcomed a baby girl named after him.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl, Love Sean Combs, to the world,” he wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love yo so much! God is the greatest!”

The 53-year-old kept details to a minimum, declining to share the child’s official birthday or the name of her mother. Sources tell TMZ that the child was born sometime in October in Newport Beach, California.

Earlier this year, Diddy confirmed he was dating Caresha Brownlee, the 28-year-old City Girls rapper who performs as Yung Miami. He spoke about the relationship on Caresha’s Revolt podcast show back in June, clarifying the two were not monogamous.

“We’re dating. We go have dates, we’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times,” he told the host. “… You’re like one of the realest people I’ve ever met, and you’re authentically yourself. You’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time.”

Breakup rumours began swirling the couple in mid-November, with some speculating they called it quits after Diddy reduced Caresha’s monthly allowance from US$500,000 to US$200,000. Although the rumours appear to be false, as the couple was recently spotted together at Miami Art Basel, the report provided fodder for infamous troll 50 Cent.

“LOL PUFFY,” Fif captioned a screenshot of MediaTakeOut’s headline. “You better fix this before i get to Miami or you gonna be stuck playing wit my old shit. LOL you know i don’t miss nothing Justin been knocked it off, we keep it player on this side.”

Fif’s comments was an obvious reference to Diddy’s alleged relationship with Daphne Joy, the Filipina actress who shares a child with 50.

Love Sean Combs marks Diddy’s seventh child. He adopted Quincy Brown, the son of the late Kim Porter, in the 1990s. He and designer Misa Hilton-Brim welcomed Justin Dior Combs shortly after.

He and Porter went on to have Christian Combs, aka King Combs, in 1998; and twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs in 2006.

Diddy also shares a teenage daughter, Chance Combs, with his longtime associate Sarah Chapman.