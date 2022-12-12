What Now cast reunites more than two decades after starring on the show

Former What Now stars Jason Fa’afoi, Anthony Samuels, Mikee Carpinter (Props Boy) and Shavaughn Ruakere.

Some of What Now’s most memorable cast members have reunited and shared snaps of their meeting on social media.

Former What Now presenter Shavaughn Ruakere shared a photo of her alongside cast members Anthony Samuels, Jason Fa’afoi, Carolyn Taylor and Mikee Carpinter (known as “Props Boy” on the show) on Sunday.

The group were pictured with Taylor’s son JJ and Carpinter’s daughter Nikau on Instagram.

“My What Now Whanau has grown!” Ruakere captioned a series of images of the crew.

“Lotta love for my first tv fam. I grew up with these guys and they’ll always be very dear to me. Anth, Jase, Props Boy and Caro. Love you fullas [sic].”

Taylor also shared a photo of the group together with their children.

“Special people, from special times, like no time has passed despite it always being waaayyyy too long between drinks,” Taylor captioned the picture.

“Love these fabulous individuals for all they were to me way back when, and all they still are.”

In both posts, Carpinter posed with his cap over his eyes, a cheeky nod to his “Props Boy” role where he wore a bucket hat covering the top half of his face.

It’s clear the group still have some big fans – actor Rose McIver commented on the snaps, saying she “loved What Now so so so much”.

Former Breakfast presenter and podcaster Petra Bagust also chimed in, remarking that the reunion brought “so many delicious and fun loving humans all together”.

Other fans also begged for an official on-screen reunion in the comments.

Samuels was the first to join the show in 1995, followed by Carpinter in 1996, Fa’afoi and Ruakere in 1997, and Taylor in 1999.