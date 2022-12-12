Cher's beloved mother Georgia Holt dies aged 96: 'Mom is Gone'

Cher is mourning the death of her beloved mother.

In a heartbreaking tweet shared over the weekend, the singer revealed her mum, Georgia Holt, has passed away aged 96.

"Mom is gone," Cher, 76, announced alongside a sad-face emoji.

The news comes just three months after Cher revealed her mum was hospitalised with pneumonia.

"Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia," she wrote back in September.

"Home is the Best Medicine For Her," she added in a follow-up tweet. "She's Getting Better."

Amid the pandemic, Cher was extremely "careful" whenever around her mum.

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer told People in 2020 that she would get tested for Covid-19 "all the time" and exercise social distancing to keep her loved ones safe.

"We have a little bubble that we've had all this time," Cher said. "We wear masks, and there's not very many of us. It's my sister, my brother-in-law, my mum, my assistant. And we stay far apart from each other."

Holt was a model, singer and actress who appeared in both movies and TV, including I Love Lucy, The Mike Douglas Show and The Merv Griffin Show.

Holt was married eight times throughout her lifetime, twice to Cher's father John Sarkisian (1946 to 1947 and then again from 1965 to 1966). Just before Cher's first birthday, Sarkisian – a truck driver – walked out on the family. It wasn't until Cher was 11 that she properly met her dad.

"Since no one ever talked about him, I figured the subject was closed," she recalled in her 1998 autobiography The First Time.

"When I was eleven years old, my mother asked me out of nowhere, 'Would you like to meet your father?'" Cher wrote as she recalled her first dinner with Sarkisian.

"I really did want to like him, but he was a stranger. He was just a man who'd walked into our house with my smile."

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.