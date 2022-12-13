Jay Leno jokes his face looks 'better than what was there before' the fire

Comedian Jay Leno has joked that he got a “brand new face” after he sustained severe burns when a car in his garage burst in to flames last month.

While reflecting on the incident in an essay on the Wall Street Journal, the comedian wrote: "Eight days later, I had a brand new face. And it's better than what was there before.”

"But really, it was an accident, that's all. Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point,” he explained.

“If you play football, you get a concussion or a broken leg. Anything you do, there's a risk factor."

The former Tonight Show host also insists on making jokes about the accident as he hates to be a “whiny celebrity”.

"You have to joke about it. There's nothing worse than whiny celebrities. If you joke about it, people laugh along with you,” added Leno.

Leno, known for his extensive car collection, was fixing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car when petrol sprayed on his face and hands. A nearby spark ignited the gasoline and started a fire.

Leno underwent surgery for excision and grafting for second and third-degree burns and went through "very aggressive" hyperbaric oxygen therapy as well.

After a 10-day hospitalisation, Leno returned to the stage, appearing in front of a sold out audience at Comedy and Magic Club in California stating that he had found "strength" in comedy.