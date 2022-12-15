Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Ellen show's dancing DJ, dies at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, has died at the age of 40.
His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published on People.com.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
TMZ reported the death was a suicide.
tWitch started his tenure at the Ellen show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. The show ended earlier this year. He also had placed as a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance.
The dancer-DJ also appeared in films like Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL.
His love of dancing permeated through all aspects of his life as he aspired to emulate greats like Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire.
“My personal opinion: The greatest of all time had to be Gene Kelly, man. Gene Kelly, because he’s a guy’s guy. I love Fred Astaire, but Fred Astaire was so smooth, and it was great. He was so classy," Boss said in an interview with the Associated Press in 2014. "But Gene Kelly – he could be like somebody’s dad, who just decided to get up off the couch and dance around and clean the kitchen up.”
Boss posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances.
He is survived by his wife and three children.
Where to get help
-
1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
-
Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
-
Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
-
Lifeline 0800 543 354
-
Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
-
Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
-
Samaritans 0800 726 666
-
Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
-
Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
-
thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
-
What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
-
Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
-
If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
-
In a life-threatening situation, call 111.
AP