Comedian Rhod Gilbert confirms stage four cancer diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert was diagnosed with stage four cancer after he found “lumps”.

Comedian, TV & radio presenter Rhod Gilbert has given an update on his health after opening up about his diagnosis of stage four cancer earlier this year.

Never Mind The Buzzcocks host opened up about his treatments during a recent interview with BBC Radio Wales.

Speaking about how he was forced to cancel a number of live shows due to symptoms he suffered before the diagnosis, the 54-year-old comedian said: “I had a terribly sore throat, tightness through my neck. I was having to cancel shows because I couldn't breathe, I was having all sorts of problems, and we couldn't get to the bottom of it.”

“I noticed lumps started popping up in places they shouldn't be. It turns out I've got stage four cancer,” he added.

“I came home [from a trip to Cuba] with cancer and Covid from a Velindre fundraising trek... the irony of that. I went as a Velindre patron and came home as a patient.”

Gilbert praised the care and treatments he has been receiving and commended the UK National Health Service as “incredible”.

Although he is yet to find out whether all his treatments have “worked”, he is optimistic and “positive” about the future.

"I'm feeling good and feel like I'm recovering day-by-day,” he said.

“If it hasn't worked as well as I've hoped, then maybe I'll have to go back for more treatment.”

He added: “The things people say when they find out you've got cancer... people panic. There's a lot of humour in it. Hopefully, I'm going to jot it all down, and one day bring it to the stage.”